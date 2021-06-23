Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $163,298,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,334. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.