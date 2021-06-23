Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000917 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $5,883.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00108120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00170188 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,612.27 or 0.99990542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

