Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report sales of $285.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.00 million and the lowest is $284.99 million. Ichor posted sales of $221.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of ICHR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,262. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 2.31. Ichor has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 38.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,399 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634,980 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,511,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ichor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.