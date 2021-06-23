ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives $103.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

ICFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICFI stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.77. 1,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.73. ICF International has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

