Hyve Market Cap Achieves $6.03 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00047863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00110756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00159990 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.69 or 0.00884759 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

