HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Down 10.4% This Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $129,202.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.14 or 0.00649616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00077786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038798 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,443,176 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

