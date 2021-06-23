Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.41 million, a PE ratio of 142.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

