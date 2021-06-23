Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is ($1.24). Humanigen posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

Several research analysts have recently commented on HGEN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 37,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -2.39. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 860,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,291,337. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Think Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at about $19,100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humanigen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

