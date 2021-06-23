HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $525.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $525.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

HubSpot stock traded up $7.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $594.19. 4,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,239. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.50. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $596.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of -293.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

