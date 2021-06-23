Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $517.99 million-523.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.63 million.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 41,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

