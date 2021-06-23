HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Investec cut HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 454.92 ($5.94).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.55) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 440.52. The stock has a market cap of £86.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.