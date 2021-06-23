HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-0.850 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,623,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,150,963. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08. HP has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

