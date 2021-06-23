Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Hostess Brands also reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 80.4% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 115,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,280 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 70.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 309,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 127,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,052,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,457,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $10,153,000.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,803. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

