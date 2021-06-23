Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.81. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 234,190 shares traded.

HRZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,965,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

