Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $86.38 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $63.79 or 0.00191334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $715.98 million and $86.38 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.18 or 0.00327470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00109597 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000886 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,223,600 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

