Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,464 ($19.13). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,464 ($19.13), with a volume of 122,151 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HILS. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities raised Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,775 ($23.19).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,491.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other news, insider Paul Simmons acquired 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, with a total value of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37).

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

