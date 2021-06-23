HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,419 Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 110,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cytosorbents by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,756 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,577,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents Co. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $330.52 million, a PE ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

