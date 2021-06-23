HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 849,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AUY shares. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

