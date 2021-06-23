HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $79,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $972,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $187,000.

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

