Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 540,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,389,000 after buying an additional 175,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 352,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,239,000 after buying an additional 115,919 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

Shares of KKR opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

