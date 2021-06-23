Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $119,000 in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427 over the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

