Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,622 shares of company stock valued at $55,917,256. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $243.11 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $225.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

