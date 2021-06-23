Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $163.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

