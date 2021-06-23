Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,731 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,094,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after purchasing an additional 215,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,327 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,384,000 after purchasing an additional 574,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.32. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.