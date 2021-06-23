Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 310 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 673.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $435.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $440.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.94.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.