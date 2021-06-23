Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 131,563 shares.The stock last traded at $25.35 and had previously closed at $24.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $898.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

