Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,034,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $400,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLF. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after buying an additional 640,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,221,000 after buying an additional 134,437 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $109,083,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,120,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after buying an additional 59,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after buying an additional 1,763,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $52.33. 16,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,216. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.13. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

