Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Decreased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

