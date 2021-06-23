Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,949 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.