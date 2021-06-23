Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €103.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.13 ($117.80).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €89.90 ($105.76) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €94.79. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.