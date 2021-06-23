Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 4.6%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) was up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 8,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,138,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.27 million, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

