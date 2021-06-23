Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “
OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $186.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $2.508 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.
About Heartland BancCorp
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
