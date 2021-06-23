Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

HCSG stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 477,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,209. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.38.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

