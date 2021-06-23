Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 19,052 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,052 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in International Paper by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,554,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,909,000 after purchasing an additional 174,256 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 33.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 325,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

