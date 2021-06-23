Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 600,000 Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Thoma Bravo Advantage alerts:

TBA stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.