Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $5.98 Million in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth $14,969,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth $10,102,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth $2,997,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth $2,991,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth $699,000.

Shares of GTPBU stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

