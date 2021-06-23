Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.92 Million Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 6,101.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,099 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.40% of National Bank worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 78,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.