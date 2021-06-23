Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 63,434 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1,863.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comerica by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Comerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

