Head to Head Survey: ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ITM Power and FuelCell Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITM Power $5.99 million 273.70 -$12.33 million N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $70.87 million 42.55 -$89.11 million ($0.24) -38.96

ITM Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ITM Power and FuelCell Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITM Power 0 3 6 0 2.67 FuelCell Energy 2 5 0 0 1.71

FuelCell Energy has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.07%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than ITM Power.

Profitability

This table compares ITM Power and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITM Power N/A N/A N/A FuelCell Energy -153.45% -30.58% -13.84%

Risk and Volatility

ITM Power has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 5.03, suggesting that its share price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ITM Power beats FuelCell Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions. In addition, it operates 15 hydrogen refueling stations. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates and concentrates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, morcrogrids, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

