Harmony (ONE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.16 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $608.17 million and approximately $53.16 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00088136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.49 or 0.00629156 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,080,234,700 coins and its circulating supply is 10,209,292,700 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

