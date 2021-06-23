Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Danske assumed coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.80. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $17.52.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

