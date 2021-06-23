Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,313,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. 273,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,199. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

