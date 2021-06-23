Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.
HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of HWC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. 273,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,199. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.
About Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.