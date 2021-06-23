H Allan Dow Sells 28,693 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $707,282.45. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $733.97 million, a PE ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Software by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 755,973 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 695,475 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after acquiring an additional 196,264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Software by 341.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Software by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.