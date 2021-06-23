GXChain (GXC) Hits Market Cap of $33.33 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. GXChain has a market cap of $33.33 million and $6.47 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 34.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000125 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,341,651 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

