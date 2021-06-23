Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Investment analysts at Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

