Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 95.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

GNTY opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $432.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

