Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,280.00

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $7,280.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00055486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.50 or 0.00644519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00040936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00079290 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,072,526,746,438 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

