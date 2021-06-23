Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.83.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $55.79 and a 1 year high of $175.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.50.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $3,148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

