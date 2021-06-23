Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Grifols will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grifols.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.4385 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth about $65,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,928 shares in the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,354,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,203,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

