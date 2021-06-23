Grid+ 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,250.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $45,250.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.19 or 0.00638659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00078193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038883 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

